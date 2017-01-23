Jan 23 Nanhua Instruments Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 5.3 percent to 11.5 percent, or to be 34 million yuan to 36 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 32.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from the main business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/SBLuFV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)