(Corrects lower end of FY profit forecast in first bullet point to 30 mln yuan from 20 mln yuan after company corrected it)

Jan 23 Join In Holding Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to be 30 million yuan to 45 million yuan

* Says net loss of FY2015 was 146.5 million yuan

* Says consolidated statements include newly acquired unit as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cTKKzo

