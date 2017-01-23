BRIEF-Italy's BPER will not raise cash to buy rival CariFerrara
* excludes that the bank will need to raise cash to buy rescued lender CariFerrara
(Corrects lower end of FY profit forecast in first bullet point to 30 mln yuan from 20 mln yuan after company corrected it)
Jan 23 Join In Holding Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to be 30 million yuan to 45 million yuan
* Says net loss of FY2015 was 146.5 million yuan
* Says consolidated statements include newly acquired unit as main reason for the forecast
* Blackpool has entered into a contract to acquire imperial hotel
DUBAI, Jan 25 National Bank of Oman said on Wednesday its board was recommending paying a cash dividend of 15.92 percent for 2016 and a stock dividend of one free share for every twenty held.