Jan 23 Shanghai Guao Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 15.2 percent to 34.9 percent, or to be 33 million yuan to 43 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 50.7 million yuan

* Comments that increased expense on R& D is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/8ngvTm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)