Jan 23 Grinm Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 35 percent to 65 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 30.3 million yuan

* Comments that market development and increased operating income are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/nI9v4x

