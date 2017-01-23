Jan 23 Hainan Haide Industry Co Ltd :

* Sees full year net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 76.3 percent to 91.4 percent, or to be 2 million yuan to 5.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2015(23.24 million yuan)

* The reasons are increased financial expense and decreased investment income

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VzMhdL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)