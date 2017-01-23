BRIEF-Paragon Group to repurchase shares worth 25 mln stg
* Entered into an nondiscretionary programme to repurchase shares no greater than 25 mln stg from Jan. 25 to May 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Jan 23 Yang Guang Co Ltd
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of 400-520 million yuan ($58.37-$75.88 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 20.2 million yuan year ago
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of 383 million yuan ($55.68 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 4.5 million yuan year ago
* excludes that the bank will need to raise cash to buy rescued lender CariFerrara