BRIEF-Italy's BPER will not raise cash to buy rival CariFerrara
* excludes that the bank will need to raise cash to buy rescued lender CariFerrara
Jan 23 Metro Investment Development Co Ltd
* Says 2016 contract sales down 20.2 percent y/y at 7.8 billion yuan ($1.14 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kibJIV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8540 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* excludes that the bank will need to raise cash to buy rescued lender CariFerrara
* Blackpool has entered into a contract to acquire imperial hotel
DUBAI, Jan 25 National Bank of Oman said on Wednesday its board was recommending paying a cash dividend of 15.92 percent for 2016 and a stock dividend of one free share for every twenty held.