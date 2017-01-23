Jan 23 Hangzhou Huaxing Chuangye Communication Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 70 million yuan to 80 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 108.5 million yuan

* Comments that decreased contract price and increased expenses on office building are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/5mCfEj

