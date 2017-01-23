Jan 23 Dirui Industrial Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 25 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 108.3 million yuan

* Comments that stable development of the main business and involved performance of newly acquired firm are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/AelLR4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)