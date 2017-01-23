Jan 23 Jiangsu Hongda New Material :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 15 million yuan to 25 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 5 million yuan to 15 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 60.7 million yuan

* Comments that well performance in Q4 is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8DfkwA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)