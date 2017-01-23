UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 23 Nanning Department Store Co Ltd :
* Sees FY2016 net loss to be 32 million yuan to 36 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY2015 was 27.7 million yuan
* Says that sluggish in sales of core business and increased amortization cost as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xiwio0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources