Nanning Department Store Co Ltd :

* Sees FY2016 net loss to be 32 million yuan to 36 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY2015 was 27.7 million yuan

* Says that sluggish in sales of core business and increased amortization cost as main reasons for the forecast

