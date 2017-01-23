Jan 23 Hefei Meiling Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 674.8 percent to 722.7 percent (after adjustment), or to be 210 million yuan to 223 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 27.1 million yuan (after adjustment)

* Comments that increased sales of main business is main reason for the forecast

