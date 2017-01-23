BRIEF-Italy's BPER will not raise cash to buy rival CariFerrara
* excludes that the bank will need to raise cash to buy rescued lender CariFerrara
Jan 23 Sichuan Golden Summit (Group) Joint-stock Co Ltd :
* Sees FY2016 net loss to be 26 million yuan to 30 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY2015 was 4.2 million yuan
* Says that increased interest expense, lawsuit fees and sale cost as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ljAuod
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* excludes that the bank will need to raise cash to buy rescued lender CariFerrara
* Blackpool has entered into a contract to acquire imperial hotel
DUBAI, Jan 25 National Bank of Oman said on Wednesday its board was recommending paying a cash dividend of 15.92 percent for 2016 and a stock dividend of one free share for every twenty held.