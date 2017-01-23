Jan 23 Sichuan Golden Summit (Group) Joint-stock Co Ltd :

* Sees FY2016 net loss to be 26 million yuan to 30 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY2015 was 4.2 million yuan

* Says that increased interest expense, lawsuit fees and sale cost as main reason for the forecast

