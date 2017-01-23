BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharma's units plan to set up JV in Sweden
Jan 25 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
Jan 23 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 301.6 percent to 331.9 percent, or to be 159 million yuan to 171 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 100 million yuan to 110 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 39.6 million yuan
* Comments that higher-than-expected sales is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ucvjSg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 25 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Shi Shaobin has discontinued to act as managing director of co
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 15-30 percent from 534.9 million yuan ($77.75 million) a year ago