BRIEF-Italy's BPER will not raise cash to buy rival CariFerrara
* excludes that the bank will need to raise cash to buy rescued lender CariFerrara
Jan 23 Langfang Development Co Ltd :
* Sees FY2016 net loss to be 23 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY2015 was 64.2 million yuan
* Says that loss in equity investment, interest fees and depreciation charge as main reasons for the forecast
* Blackpool has entered into a contract to acquire imperial hotel
DUBAI, Jan 25 National Bank of Oman said on Wednesday its board was recommending paying a cash dividend of 15.92 percent for 2016 and a stock dividend of one free share for every twenty held.