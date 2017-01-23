BRIEF-Beijing E-techstar plans asset acquisition via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to acquire 99.85 percent stake in Liaoning company for 1.8 billion yuan ($261.67 million) via cash, share issue
Jan 23 China Television Media Ltd :
* Sees FY2016 net loss to be 130 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY2015 was 26.4 million yuan
* Says change in accounting method as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TxlDK0
BERLIN, Jan 25 About 200 German police searched a dozen homes in six states on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a far-right extremist group suspected of planning armed attacks against police, Jews and asylum seekers, the chief prosecutor's office said.