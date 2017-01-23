UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 23 Xingye Leather Technology :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 350 percent to 400 percent, or to be 59.8 million yuan to 66.5 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 up 250 percent to 300 percent, or to be 46.5 million yuan to 53.2 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 13.3 million yuan
* Comments that well sales in Q4 is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RVzrOR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources