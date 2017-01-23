Jan 23 Sundy Land Investment Co Ltd :

* Sees FY2016 net loss to be 180 million yuan to 210 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY2015 was 77.5 million yuan

* Says that the preparation of calculating the assets devalue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jQiHHW

