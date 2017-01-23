Jan 23 Xiangyang Automobile Bearing Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be about 15 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 78.9 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of main business is main reason for the forecast

