Jan 23 Phenix Optical Co Ltd :

* Sees FY2016 net loss to be 95 million yuan to 125 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY2015 was 19.8 million yuan

* Says that increased costs and sluggish in optics lens market as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tUwtup

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)