Jilin Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 28 million yuan to 35 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 14.4 million yuan

* Comments that increased productivity and investment income are main reasons for the forecast

