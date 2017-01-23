Jan 23 Maoye Communication and Network Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 35 percent to 55 percent, or to be 207.4 million yuan to 238.1 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 153.6 million yuan

* The reason is corporation transformation to information transmission, software and IT service company

