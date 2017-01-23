BRIEF-Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure's unit receives land compensation
* Says unit receives land compensation of 450 million yuan ($65.42 million)
Jan 23 Beijing Vantone Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says its share trade to resume on Jan 24
* Says it plans to raise up to 19 billion yuan ($2.76 billion) in share private placement to boost units' capital, replenish capital
Jan 25 Hithink Royalflush Information Network Co Ltd