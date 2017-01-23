Jan 23 Unisplendour Corp Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 406 percent to 478 percent, or to be 770 million yuan to 880 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 152.2 million yuan

* The reasons are increased investment return and enhanced various business abilities

