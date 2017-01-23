Jan 23 Winsan Shanghai Medical Science and Technology Co Ltd

* Says it expects net loss to narrow to 50-60 million yuan ($7.30-8.76 million) in 2016 from 70.2 million yuan year ago

* Says it faces risks of implementing delisting risk warning as it expects to record net losses for second straight year in 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jSXoGg; bit.ly/2k80rYn

