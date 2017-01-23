Jan 23 Digiwin Software Co Ltd

* Says 12 shareholders plan to unload up to 8.09 percent stake in the company within twelve months

* Says lock-up period for 115.6 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Feb 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kj8YLh; bit.ly/2joBrLy

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)