Jan 23 Anhui Ankai Automobile Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 550 million yuan ($80.28 million) in share private placement to fund projects, repay bank loans

* Says shares to resume trading on Jan 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jIDLOq; bit.ly/2jgULwN

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8512 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)