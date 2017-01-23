Jan 23 Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology Inc

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.05 billion yuan ($153.26 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

* Says shares to resume trading on Jan 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jh0LWr; bit.ly/2jT2vX3

($1 = 6.8512 Chinese yuan renminbi)