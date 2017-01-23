BRIEF-Tianda Pharmaceuticals says Fang Wen Quan has been appointed as managing director
* Shi Shaobin has discontinued to act as managing director of co
Jan 23 Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology Inc
* Says it plans to raise up to 1.05 billion yuan ($153.26 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital
* Says shares to resume trading on Jan 24
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jh0LWr; bit.ly/2jT2vX3
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 15-30 percent from 534.9 million yuan ($77.75 million) a year ago
Jan 25 Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co Ltd :