Jan 23 Boomsense Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 115 percent to 145 percent, or to be 19.6 million yuan to 22.4 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 9.1 million yuan

* The reasons are adjusted industrial structure in communication business and increased investment return through subsidiary stake transfer

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mXetlR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)