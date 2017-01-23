BRIEF-Financial Street expects 2016 net profit to rise 20-30 pct
* Says it expects 2016 net profit to rise 20-30 percent y/y to about 2.7-2.9 billion yuan ($392.41-$421.48 million)
Jan 23 SK Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 34.2 million shares of LG Siltron Incorporated, a semiconductor firm, for 620 billion won
* Says it will hold 51 percent stake(34.2 million shares) in LG Siltron Incorporated after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/BI65lo
BEIJING, Jan 25 A senior official at China's central bank has defended authorities' rapid use of foreign exchange reserves to keep the yuan currency stable, saying the benefits "outweighed the drawbacks", according to a state newspaper.
