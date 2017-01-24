Jan 24 Shenzhen MTC Co., Ltd. :

* Says controlling shareholder proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.25 yuan for every 10 shares and to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/RtGeqJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)