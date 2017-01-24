EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 24 Fujian Cosunter Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 62.1 million yuan to 82.8 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 103.5 million yuan
* Comments that increased expenses on R& D and decreased bid price are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ePeyMt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: