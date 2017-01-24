Jan 24 Fujian Cosunter Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 62.1 million yuan to 82.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 103.5 million yuan

* Comments that increased expenses on R& D and decreased bid price are the main reasons for the forecast

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)