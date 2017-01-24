Jan 24 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co., Ltd. :

* Says the co plans to invest 27.2 million yuan in establishment of medical service industrial buyout fund with partners

* Says the total scale of the fund to be at 680.02 million yuan and the co to acquire 4 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/bFWemF

