BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Jan 24 Jilin Gpro Titanium Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to the company's shareholders for 2016
Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders
ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders