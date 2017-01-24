Jan 24 Shenzhen Kingsun Science and Technology :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 down 8 percent to 18 percent, or to be 18.2 million yuan to 20.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 22.2 million yuan

* Comments the decreased income and rising costs are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zmg7uM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)