Jan 24 Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says the co plans to use 196.8 million yuan to raise 28.9 percent stake in Fuzhou-based biotech firm, up to 100 percent

* Says the co plans to sell 25 percent stake in Beijing-based network tech firm, down to 35 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/bc8HrV; goo.gl/alIOHj

