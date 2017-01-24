Jan 24 Sichuan Tuopai Shede Wine Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to be 80 million yuan to 105 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (7.1 million yuan)

* Says increased sale revenue and product structure optimization as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MvSaii

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)