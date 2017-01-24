Jan 24 Shanghai Phoenix Enterprise (Group) Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 1,270 percent, or to be 50 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (3.7 million yuan)

* Says newly merged unit's performance consolidated in the financial statements as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jCYMK4

