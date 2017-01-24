Jan 24 Qingdao Tianhua Institute Chemistry Engineering Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to decrease by 70 percent to 80 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (36.3 million yuan)

* Says sluggish in special chemical equipment market and delay in project as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ROsFwN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)