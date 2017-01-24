Jan 24 Shenzhen Quanxinhao :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 435.9 percent to 485.9 percent, or to be 75 million yuan to 82 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 14 million yuan

* Comments the investment income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/I5gLrd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)