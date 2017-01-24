Jan 24 Pangda Automobile Trade Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 50 percent to 70 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 235.8 million yuan

* Comments that good performance in auto sales is the main reason for the forecast

