Jan 24 Macrolink Culturaltainment Development :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 63 percent to 79.3 percent, or to be 500 million yuan to 550 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 306.7 million yuan

* Comments the increased income from real estate business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DLqIJy

