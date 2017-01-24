Jan 24 Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 260 percent, or to be 29 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 7.9 million yuan

* Comments that market development and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/tT0JMX

