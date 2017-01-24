Jan 24 Huafon Microfibre Shanghai :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 down 15 percent to up 15 percent, or to be 101.1 million yuan to 136.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 118.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pnChdj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)