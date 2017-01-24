UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 24 Xinjiang Tianrun Dairy Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 50 percent to 60 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (50.9 million yuan)
* Says increased sales and cost control as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/unWpWJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources