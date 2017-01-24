Jan 24 Guangdong Kaiping Chunhui :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 85 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 15.5 million yuan

* Comments the acquisition and provision for diminution in value for chemical fiber assets are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nrdQgy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)