Jan 24 Hunan Tyen Machinery Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be about 10 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 46.9 million yuan

* Comments that sales increase is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/b8VD3B

