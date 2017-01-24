Jan 24 Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere Co Ltd

* Says it expects net loss to widen to 950 million yuan-1.15 billion yuan in 2016 from 874.36 billion yuan ($127.48 billion) year ago

* Says it faces risks of implementing delisting risk warning as it expects to record net losses for second straight year in 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jMmHHF

