Jan 24 Fujian Dongbai (Group) Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 90 percent to 140 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 49.4 million yuan

* Comments that increased operating income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/xsGJaT

