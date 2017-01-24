Jan 24 Wanxiang Doneed Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 853.87 percent to 897.89 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (5.7 million yuan)

* Says increased gross margin rate and decreased cost as main reasons for the forecast

